Anil Vij criticises glorification of gun culture in songs

Haryana Power Minister Anil Vij has criticised the glorification of gun culture in songs, emphasising on responsible entertainment.

“Songs are good, but there should be no display of weapons in them,” said Vij during a brief stay at Karna Lake on Sunday evening.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to shut meat shops near religious places, he said that everyone should make efforts to respect each other’s religion.

When asked about his recent meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda, Vij refused from commenting.

On speculation regarding Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar being appointed as the BJP National President, he said, “This is a decision for the national leadership, and I have no right to comment on it.”

He further said that the BJP’s central leadership would decide on the state party president.