Anil Vij: Disparity in police promotions to end soon

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 15

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today said there would be no disparity in the promotions in the Police Department and the police personnel deployed in ranges like Ambala, Hisar and Karnal would soon get promotions at par with the police personnel posted at Gurugram and Faridabad.

Vij said: “The police personnel deployed in Ambala, Karnal and Hisar ranges lagged behind in promotions when compared to the police personnel deployed in Gurugram and Faridabad. Fulfilling the long pending demand, efforts are being made to remove the disparity in promotions. As many as 4,560 new posts are being created for which approval has been taken from the Chief Minister and file has been sent to the Finance Department. With the creation of new posts, there will be no disparity in promotions.”

The minister also held his Janta Darbar at PWD rest house in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday. He directed the officials of all departments to remain present during the darbar else action will be initiated against the officials.