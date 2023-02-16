Anil Vij: Disparity in police promotions to end soon

Ambala, February 15
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today said there would be no disparity in the promotions in the Police Department and the police personnel deployed in ranges like Ambala, Hisar and Karnal would soon get promotions at par with the police personnel posted at Gurugram and Faridabad.
Vij said: “The police personnel deployed in Ambala, Karnal and Hisar ranges lagged behind in promotions when compared to the police personnel deployed in Gurugram and Faridabad. Fulfilling the long pending demand, efforts are being made to remove the disparity in promotions. As many as 4,560 new posts are being created for which approval has been taken from the Chief Minister and file has been sent to the Finance Department. With the creation of new posts, there will be no disparity in promotions.”
The minister also held his Janta Darbar at PWD rest house in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday. He directed the officials of all departments to remain present during the darbar else action will be initiated against the officials.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...
Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...
After alert from US agency about ‘suicide’ search online, police save Mumbai man from ending his life
Based on the IP address and location shared by the US Nation...