Anil Vij downplays ‘interruption’ by Amit Shah

Ambala, October 29
After a video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah telling Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij to cut short his address went viral, the latter tried to downplay the episode saying it was a routine thing for the chairperson of an event to interrupt speakers.
Terms it routine
It is routine for the chairperson of an event to interrupt speakers. There were other speakers too who were interrupted. Amit Shah is my leader and I have grown up learning from the leaders. Anil Vij, Haryana Home Minister
During the two-day Chintan Shivir organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs at Surajkund, Shah had to interrupt Vij multiple times to cut short his speech as he had spoken beyond the time allocated to him.
In the video, Vij, who had to deliver the welcome address, could be heard talking about the efforts being made to redress public grievances etc.
As the minister continued with his speech, Shah interrupted Vij and said he (Vij) was allotted five minutes, but he had already spoken for over eight minutes. Shah asked Vij to wind up his speech as the meeting was time-bound
Reacting to the video and related reports, Vij today said it was a routine thing for the chairperson of an event to interrupt speakers.
In a series of tweets, Vij wrote: “I was aware that I was allocated five minutes to speak, but since there was no slot for a speaker representing Haryana in the list of speakers, I felt I have to raise other issues pertaining to the state as well. It is routine for the chairperson of an event to interrupt speakers. There were other speakers too who were interrupted. Amit Shah is my leader and I have grown up learning from the leaders.”
