Anil Vij hears plaints at grievance redressal meet in Jagadhri, orders chargesheet against pollution control board official

Haryana Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij directed officials to ensure prompt resolution of people’s complaints during a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee at Jagadhri on Friday.

During the meeting, the minister directed the officials of the Labour Department to initiate action against a company for allegedly violating labour laws.

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Vij also ordered the filing of a chargesheet against the official concerned of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Yamunanagar, in connection with the complaint regarding alleged violation of air and water pollution norms by a plywood unit.

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In another case, he ordered an inquiry into an error committed by an official of the Social Welfare Department.

Sixteen complaints listed for consideration were taken up during the meeting. Of these, seven were resolved on the spot, while directions were issued to resolve the remaining nine by the next meeting.

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A group of security guards complained that their company had neither paid them the revised wages nor issued them ESI cards. After hearing them out, the minister ordered action against the company and directed officials to submit a report by the next meeting.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Bhojpur Parwalon village, complained against a plywood unit, alleging violations relating to air, water and soil pollution. He sought legal action and closure of the plywood unit. Taking note of the complaint, Vij ordered that the official concerned be chargesheeted.

Ravi Kiran of Sundar Nagar complained that his pension had been stopped after the Social Welfare Department incorrectly declared him dead. The minister directed that his pension be restored and ordered an inquiry into the error committed by the Social Welfare Department official.

Residents of Harbanspura Colony of Yamunanagar complained about an alleged encroachment upon a 20-ft street near Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha. They sought removal of the encroachment to enable full use of the lane.

Varun Chawla, a resident of the Chhappar police station area, complained of an alleged fraud of Rs 60 lakh by a bank in Vyasapur town. Vij directed the Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, to investigate the matter and submit a report at the next meeting. The complaint was therefore kept pending.

DC Preeti, SP Kamaldeep Goyal, ADC Naveen Ahuja, BJP district president Rajesh Sapra and Zila Parishad Chairman Ramesh Chand Thaska were among those present at the meeting.