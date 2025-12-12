DT
Home / Haryana / Anil Vij orders suspension of ASI over delay in recording statement in suicide case, constitutes probe committee

Anil Vij orders suspension of ASI over delay in recording statement in suicide case, constitutes probe committee

During the District Public Grievances Committee meeting, Vij asked the officials not to delay public grievance resolution and warned of strict action in cases of negligence

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:41 PM Dec 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Power Minister Anil Vij chairs the monthly District Public Grievances Committee at RKSD College on Friday.
Haryana Power Minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered the suspension of an ASI for delaying the recording of a victim’s statement in an abetment-to-suicide case. Besides, he directed a committee to investigate the case. The committee will be headed by the ADC, with the DSP and social representatives as members, and asked for a detailed report within 10 days.

He was chairing the monthly District Public Grievances Committee meeting held at RKSD College, where the minister heard 17 complaints comprising 10 old and 7 new. Taking serious note of the complaint by a couple alleging that police failed to take timely action against the accused, Vij questioned the investigating team and found lapses in recording the victim’s statement at the hospital. He immediately ordered the ASI posted at Pundri Police Station to be suspended.

In another case, Manjeet Singh of Siwan Gate in Kaithal, alleged that a Chandigarh-based firm had defrauded his daughter on the pretext of sending her abroad. During the previous meeting, Vij had directed officials to register a Zero FIR in the matter. Acting on these instructions, the Kaithal Police have now lodged the Zero FIR and forwarded it to the Chandigarh Police for further action. With this, the complaint has been resolved.

In a 2020 murder case, Nittu of Rishi Nagar alleged that her brother was murdered and the accused were not arrested. In the previous meeting, the minister ordered a CBI inquiry. In today’s meeting, Vij assured the complainant that the matter would be transferred to the CBI soon and assured the complainant of personal follow-up with the DGP and Chief Secretary.

During the meeting, Vij asked the officials not to delay public grievance resolution and warned of strict action in cases of negligence. After the meeting, he interacted with citizens and instructed the DC and SP to ensure prompt action. Later, the minister attended a programme organised by the Geeta Bhawan Mandir Sabha, where he was welcomed by office-bearers.

