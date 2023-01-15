Anil Vij orders suspension of Panipat SHO for demanding bribe from ambulance drivers

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 14

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today ordered the suspension of the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Panipat city police station for allegedly demanding bribe from ambulance drivers. The minister also issued orders for the suspension of two cops at Pundri in Kaithal district for having tea with a suspect at the police station instead of arresting him.

The minister issued orders during his Janta Darbar held here at the PWD rest house in Ambala Cantonment. At least, 6,000 complainants from across the state attended the darbar to raise their grievances with the minister. The majority of complaints were related to the Police Department.

During darbar, some private ambulance operators from Panipat alleged that the SHO of the city police station Balraj demands Rs 10,000 for each ambulance in order to let them ply their vehicles. Drivers alleged that they had given money in the past. They said now, there was not much work. So, they were in no position to give more money to the SHO, drivers said. Following the complaint, the minister talked to the SP, Panipat, over phone and ordered the suspension of the SHO.

Meanwhile, a woman from Kaithal alleged at the Janta Darbar that she was duped of Rs 25 lakh by a person on the pretext of sending her abroad. She said despite registration of a case, the police were not taking any action against the suspect. Instead, in a video, the suspect was shown sitting at the police station having tea with cops while the woman was told that he was not traceable.

Anil Vij talked to the SP, Kaithal, over phone and directed him to take action against two policemen and also suspend them. The minister also talked to the DGP, Haryana, PK Agarwal, regarding the matter. Later, the DGP informed the minister that the suspect had been arrested.

In another matter, the minister issued orders for taking action against the reader of the DSP, Panchkula, for allegedly seeking bribe for getting a cheating case registered.

Anil Vij pulled up senior police officials of different districts for not taking appropriate action on different complaints despite orders issued by him.