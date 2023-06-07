Anil Vij orders suspension of three SIs over pending case

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 6

Home Minister Anil Vij has ordered the suspension of three sub-inspectors, who were investigating officers in an immigration fraud case. A departmental inquiry was also ordered against four inspectors, the then station house officers (SHOs), for keeping the case file pending.

According to a release issued by the IG office in Ambala, Vij on Tuesday reviewed the immigrant case files of the district with the Ambala IG Sibash Kabiraj. It was found that an immigration fraud case was pending for the past three years due to the lackadaisical attitude of the officials. Challans against two accused were prepared nine months ago, but had not been produced in the court till date.

The case file was with SI Rajbeer Singh for 10 months and 12 days, with SI Krishan Kumar for seven months and with SI Vinod Kumar for ninemonths 11 days. However, they didn’t arrest the accused who continued to roam freely.

The Home Minister also ordered departmental inquiry against inspectors Kamaljeet, Sunita, Vijay and Deepak.

IG Sibash Kabiraj said strict action would be initiated against the investigating officers if any negligence was found during the investigation.