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Home / Haryana / Anil Vij plans tourist bus service for Shaheed Smarak in Ambala Cantt

Anil Vij plans tourist bus service for Shaheed Smarak in Ambala Cantt

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:25 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Anil Vij inspects Gandhi Ground on Monday.
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With the Shaheed Smarak set for inauguration on November 5, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij has planned to launch a special tourist bus service in Ambala to help visitors reach the memorial easily.

The memorial, constructed at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 800 crore along the National Highway in Ambala Cantonment, will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It will be opened to the public from November 6.

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Minister Anil Vij, along with Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta, reviewed the preparations at Gandhi Ground on Monday. They inspected the main stage being constructed, as well as the galleries and parking facilities. After the inauguration, the Home Minister will address a gathering at Gandhi Ground. Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat, RTA Sushil Kumar, XEN PWD Ritesh Aggarwal and XEN Sumit Malik were also present on the occasion.

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Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij said, “Shaheed Smarak is a national-level memorial dedicated to the First War of Independence of 1857. There is no other memorial anywhere in the country that incorporates such advanced technology. A large number of people from Haryana and other states are expected to visit the Shaheed Smarak.”

“Ambala Cantonment is now poised to become a tourism hub. Visitors will come to see the memorial, which will also boost the income of various businesses in the city. We are planning to introduce a tourist bus service in Ambala on the lines of Chandigarh. The bus would first take tourists to the Martyrs’ Memorial, followed by the Science Centre, Bank Square and Subhash Park, and finally to Sadar Bazaar for shopping,” he said.

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Vij said, “The First War of Independence started from Ambala Cantonment. To commemorate the sacrifices of the unsung heroes of the first revolt, the memorial has been constructed. Soldiers of the 5th and 60th Native Infantry in Ambala took up arms against the British for freedom nine hours before the uprising began in Meerut. Thousands of people were tied to trees and shot, while many others were hanged. The scale of these sacrifices was so immense that people are astonished when they hear about them. Yet, those who raised their voices against British rule and fought for freedom were never remembered, paid tribute to or mourned.”

He said he was shocked to learn about the brutal atrocities inflicted on Indian soldiers. The British opened fire on soldiers, killing 135 of them within just 10 minutes. The memorial has authentic documentary evidence detailing how many soldiers were hanged and how many were shot dead.

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