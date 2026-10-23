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Home / Haryana / Anil Vij urges employees to resume duties amid power strike in Haryana

Anil Vij urges employees to resume duties amid power strike in Haryana

Power cuts and disruption of water supply in parts of Ambala and Kurukshetra triggered protests by frustrated residents, who blocked roads for brief periods

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 10:14 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Residents protest against prolonged power cuts in Kurukshetra on Thursday night.
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Haryana minister Anil Vij has urged agitating power department employees to resume duties, saying the government is ready to hold discussions on all options to resolve their issues.

The three-day statewide strike by electricity employees and engineers plunged several areas into darkness and disrupted water supply, affecting daily life.

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In a post on X, Vij appealed to the striking employees to end the agitation and return to duty.

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"Appeal to the employees of Haryana who have gone on strike. End the strike and return to duty. We are ready to hold discussions on all options. This includes taking action under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003," he wrote.

Meanwhile, prolonged power cuts and disruption of water supply in parts of Ambala and Kurukshetra triggered protests by frustrated residents, who blocked roads for brief periods.

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Residents said the inverter backups had run out and generators were not available on rent. Due to prolonged power cuts and no response from the electricity department, they said, they had been left with no other choice but to protest. They criticised the state government and electricity department employees for the hardship, pointing out that elderly people and children were struggling without electricity and water while BJP leaders and department employees were sitting comfortably in their homes.

In Ambala, residents of Defence Colony, Prabhu Prem Puram, Ghas Mandi, Baldev Nagar and several other pockets faced long power cuts. While the district administration had issued emergency contact numbers, residents alleged that their complaints remained unresolved.

Srikant Sharma, a resident of Prabhu Prem Puram in Ambala Cantonment, said “There has been no power in our locality since Wednesday night, and the numbers released by the district administration have failed to resolve the issue. They kept giving false assurances.”

In Kurukshetra, residents staged protests at Mohan Nagar Chowk, the new bus stand and Brahma Chowk. Police officials reached the spots after receiving information and managed to pacify the protesters.

Residents said several areas had been plunged into complete darkness and accused the government and administration of failing to tackle the situation.

Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora also reached the protest site and spoke to Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena to ensure water supply to residents in the morning. He urged the DC to arrange generators at tubewells in the affected areas to restore water supply.

Arora said “The employees had already given an ultimatum about the strike, but the government failed to act in time and make adequate arrangements. The government should hold meetings with the employees and resolve their issues.”

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