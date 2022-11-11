Anil Vij withdraws cryptic message sent 'by mistake'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today set the cat among the pigeons when he sent out a cryptic message from his own number only to withdraw it later, saying it was sent out “by mistake”.

The message said he had been “kept out of the party for 14 years”. “I told you this today but I am being treated like an outsider even eight years later,” the message said. It was not addressed to anybody.

In 1995, Vij had left the BJP and re-joined the party just before the 2009 state Assembly elections. He is a six-time MLA holding the all-important portfolio of Home and Health as minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar cabinet. He shares a “bumpy” relationship with the Chief Minister.

When contacted, Vij said he had sent the message “by mistake” and it was not meant for anybody in particular. Later, he deleted it from his own media group with the message stating that “some lines got sent by mistake and nobody should take cognisance of the message”.