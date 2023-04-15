Animal Husbandry Department faces staff crunch, no heads in 8 districts

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 14

The state’s Animal Husbandry Department is facing a shortage of senior officers, due to which the existing officers are overburdened.

As per the data collected by The Tribune, as many as eight districts are without regular Deputy Directors (DDs). A DD heads the district and looks after the health of the livestock.

With the existing DDs holding charge of more than one district, various flagship programmes of the state and the Union governments are affected.

The data revealed that districts like Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Sonepat, Palwal, Faridabad, Hisar and Bhiwani are running without regular DDs.

“The Ambala DD is taking care of Yamunanagar, while DD, Karnal, is looking after Kurukshetra and is having an additional charge of Chief Superintendent of Government Livestock Farm, Hisar, where two posts of DDs are lying vacant,” said an official.

DD, Jind, has been given an additional charge of the Kaithal district and Panipat DD is looking after the Sonepat district as well as of the State Disease Diagnostic Lab, Sonepat, along with his own district.

Besides, the department is facing a shortage of Joint Directors as four posts out of a total of five sanctioned are lying vacant.

The situation of the other staff members like sub-divisional officer (SDOs), veterinary surgeons, veterinary livestock development assistants (VLDA), and animal attendants is almost the same. A large number of these posts are vacant.

One of the officials said that due to the shortage of DDs, day-to-day works are affected.

When the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Animal Husbandry Minister JP Dalal was asked about the acute shortage of staff and officials in the department, he said the recruitment process has begun.