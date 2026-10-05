Ankit Balyan murder case: UP Police attach property of absconding accused in Karnal

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday attached the property of an accused in Karnal in connection with the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, who was shot dead in Shamli on August 26.

The accused, Aryan Sandhu, a resident of Karnal city, is among three Haryana-based accused in the case who have been declared proclaimed offenders for allegedly failing to appear before the police or surrender despite the issuance of legal notices, said a police official.

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Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to their arrest.

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The UP Police team reached Kalandari Gate in Karnal, where Sandhu is reportedly a resident, and began the attachment proceedings in compliance with the court's order.

A team of Karnal City police also assisted the UP Police during the operation. In the presence of local police, they made a list of his movable properties and took them to UP.

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Ankit Balyan, a resident of Bantikhhera village in the Babri area of Shamli, was shot dead on August 26 near a gym on the Aryapuri drain track in Shamli city. As per the police, four armed assailants riding two motorcycles opened fire on the singer before fleeing the scene.

“UP Police came with an order of the court to attach the property of Aryan Sandhu. We provided assistance to the UP police,” said City Police SHO Rohtash.