Announced 4 years ago, buildings of 2 govt colleges become operational

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 27

Buildings of two new government colleges in the district are finally ready to be made functional. These higher education institutions were announced to be set up at Mohna and Nachauli villages in 2018.

For the past four years, the students of these colleges have been attending lectures and studying in the buildings of other government institutions.

As per sources, the work on the construction of the college buildings at Nachauli, Mohna and Sector-2 of Ballabgarh began in 2019.

According to officials, the three new colleges have a strength of around 700 students each. However, the students have been on the receiving end due to the delay as their studies remained confined to ill-equipped accommodation at other institutions,” a retired teacher said. “The unavailability of a proper college environment exposes the chinks in the tall claims and ground situation of the infrastructure of the institutions,” a student, who passed out from one of the colleges this year, said.

The building projects have missed three deadlines due to various factors, including a delay in the release of payments and Covid pandemic.

“We have received orders to shift to the new college building. The classes are likely to be held on the new campus from October 1,” Dr Shaileshwar Kaushik, Principal of the government college at Mohna, said. He said similar directions have been issued to the authorities of the women’s college at Nachauli.

#Faridabad