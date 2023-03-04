 Announced 4 years ago, Faridabad smart power meter project in a limbo : The Tribune India

Announced 4 years ago, Faridabad smart power meter project in a limbo

Announced 4 years ago, Faridabad smart power meter project in a limbo

The project to install smart power supply meters has been delayed by four years. It was announced in 2019 to check power thefts and digitise the electricity distribution system.



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 3

The project to install smart power supply meters has been delayed by four years. It was announced in 2019 to check power thefts and digitise the electricity distribution system.

Slow progress

The DHBVN had proposed to start the work of the first phase in 2020, but due to various hurdles, the survey was not completed by 2021 end. The progress on installing these meters has been slow in view of various technical and other factors. DHBVN official

Sources in the department said no decision had been taken over the launch of the project. “The Union Government has awarded the contract of the work to the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of various public sector undertakings of the Union Ministry. When the work will start only the contractor can answer,” an official of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) said.

“We regularly contact the agency and will start the installation work as soon as possible. Around five lakh meters will be installed in the districts falling under the DHBVN,” Manoj Yadav, Superintending Engineer of the DHBVN, said.

Nearly 1.23 lakh smart power meters will be installed in Faridabad division of the DHBVN in the project’s first phase. At present, the Faridabad circle has around 6.46 lakh power connections.

“The DHBVN had proposed to start the work of the first phase in 2020, but due to various hurdles, the survey was not completed by 2021 end. The progress on installing these meters has been slow in view of various technical and other factors,” another department official said.

Equipped with GPS

  • The smart meters will be equipped with GPS and curb power thefts and complaints of wrong meter reading and inflated bills.
  • The consumers can monitor these using mobile phones and pay the dues on prepaid as well as postpaid basis.
  • The Haryana Power Minister had announced in July 2020 that 30 lakh smart meters will be installed in the state by the end of 2024

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

2
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

3
Nation

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

4
Haryana

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

5
Diaspora

Two Sikh truck drivers in New Zealand take boss to Human Rights Commission over racial abuse; had called all Sikhs ‘terrorists’

6
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

7
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

8
Punjab

Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh ‘quizzed’ by NIA at Chandigarh airport

9
Nation

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges

10
Trending

How did Nithyananda's 'nation' Kailasa, a fictional country, reach UN? Clarifies 'persecuted by India' remark, blames anti-Hindus

Don't Miss

View All
Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

Top News

Russia wants India, China to have friendly ties: Sergey Lavrov

Russia wants India, China to have friendly ties: Sergey Lavrov

Beijing: Resolve all issues, not just LAC

Beijing: Resolve all issues, not just LAC

Quad members to sharpen focus on tackling terror

Quad members to sharpen focus on tackling terror

Punjab Budget Session: Spat over ‘my govt’ reference during Governor’s Address

Punjab Budget Session: Spat over ‘my govt’ reference during Governor’s Address

Old Pension Scheme from April 1, Himachal Cabinet gives approval

Old Pension Scheme from April 1, Himachal Cabinet gives approval


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Barricades aggravate traffic chaos at Putlighar Chowk

Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Batala SSP initiates probe against AAP leader

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC

Bees attack protesting sarpanches

Commuters bear the brunt of stir

Chandigarh mulls uniform tariff for ambulance service in city

Chandigarh Administration to allot 95 liquor vends on March 15, bidding from March 6

Critical AIIMS patients can be shifted to Delhi govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Critical AIIMS patients can be shifted to Delhi govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Okhla landfill site to be cleared by ’23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

8 hurt in stampede triggered by blaze at Delhi’s Sultanpuri slum

Meritorious students, schools felicitated

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Jalandhar MC razes 50 illegal shops

Ex-MLAs meet Police Commissioner

BJP protests excise policy in Jalandhar, demands CBI probe

Latifpura oustees camp at AAP leader’s house

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Civic body employees to begin 'no-work' protest from Monday

BJP demands CBI inquiry into excise policy of state government

Guest faculty of colleges seek pending salaries

DC inaugurates solar power plant