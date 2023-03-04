Announced 4 years ago, Faridabad smart power meter project in a limbo

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 3

The project to install smart power supply meters has been delayed by four years. It was announced in 2019 to check power thefts and digitise the electricity distribution system.

Slow progress The DHBVN had proposed to start the work of the first phase in 2020, but due to various hurdles, the survey was not completed by 2021 end. The progress on installing these meters has been slow in view of various technical and other factors. DHBVN official

Sources in the department said no decision had been taken over the launch of the project. “The Union Government has awarded the contract of the work to the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of various public sector undertakings of the Union Ministry. When the work will start only the contractor can answer,” an official of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) said.

“We regularly contact the agency and will start the installation work as soon as possible. Around five lakh meters will be installed in the districts falling under the DHBVN,” Manoj Yadav, Superintending Engineer of the DHBVN, said.

Nearly 1.23 lakh smart power meters will be installed in Faridabad division of the DHBVN in the project’s first phase. At present, the Faridabad circle has around 6.46 lakh power connections.

Equipped with GPS