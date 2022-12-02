Announced by CM 4 years ago, Panipat road project shelved

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, December 1

Four years after the announcement made by CM Manohar Lal Khattar regarding a 33-ft-wide road in Sector 18 here, the state government has dropped the construction project. The move comes following a complaint by an RTI activist in this regard.

On July 20, 2018, Khattar had announced the construction of a 33-ft road starting from the NH-44 to Barsat Road on the banks of the drain number 2. The project was locked under the CM’s announcement code number 22690.

The PWD (B&R) had estimated the project cost at Rs 32.07 crore. To construct the road, as many as 2,005 trees planted on the Irrigation Department’s land were to be axed. But, an RTI activist PP Kapoor raised the issue and filed a complaint to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), NGT and others on August 10, 2019.

Kapoor, in the complaint, alleged that there was already a 100-m-wide road built by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and no new road was required there. He said the city was already polluted due to a large number of industries. In these conditions, the axing of trees is a huge loss to the environment.

Following the complaint, a special inquiry team of the MoEFCC along with officials of the HSPCB and the PWD visited the spot and inquired about the facts. The team recommended the state government not to give approval to the road construction project.

The team, in its reports submitted on December 11, 2019, had said the area had been declared a protected forestland. “As an alternative, a 100-ft-wide road is just 90 m from the proposed site. The Forest Department has not come up with any project proposal under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. Hence, the question of widening a road in Sector 18 (from GT Road to Barsat road) that lies in the protected forest area does not arise,” the report stated.

It further said, “In future, if the Centre receives a project proposal for approval under Section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, it will not be considered because an alternative road is nearby.”

Kapoor said the government informed him about the cancellation of the project through a letter.