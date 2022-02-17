education notes

Annual sports meet concludes

Annual sports meet concludes

The 71st annual athletics meet of Dyal Singh College, concluded. Ranbir Arora, an industrialist and an alumnus of the college, was the chief guest.

Karnal: The 71st annual athletics meet of Dyal Singh College, concluded. Ranbir Arora, an industrialist and an alumnus of the college, was the chief guest. Dr Ashima Gakhar, principal of the college, gave a warm welcome to the chief guest. She also presented a bouquet to Brig. NK Bhandari, former general manager, Dyal Singh College Trust Society. Dr SP Bhatti, sports in charge, read out the report for 2021-22 and highlighted the achievements of various sportspersons. Ranbir Arora gave away medals and certificates to the winners. The best athlete award was bagged by Robin from BSc (non-medical) 5th Semester among boys and Vijeta from BCom 5th Semester among girls. Sanjay Kumar, member, sports committee, proposed a formal vote of thanks.

Awareness on legal rights

Kurukshetra: An awareness workshop on "Legal rights awareness: Need of the hour" was jointly organised by the legal literacy cell and anti-sexual harassment cell of Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa. As many as 104 students participated and derived benefit from this workshop. Dushyant Chaudhary, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kurukshetra, delivered an extension lecture on legal rights and discussed in detail various pros and cons of different acts POCSO, dowry prohibition, acid attack, domestic violence, PNDT and matrimonial disputes etc. He made the students aware of their legal rights as well as exhorted them never to misuse their rights as rights and duties went side by side. Dr Ravish Chauhan, officiating principal of the college appreciated the speaker for effective delivery of the informative lecture.

Training on fruit, veggie preservation

Hisar: Santosh Kumari, wife of the Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Prof BR Kamboj said women tried to become self-reliant by setting up enterprises by forming small groups. She was speaking as the chief guest at the conclusion of the five-day training on the subject of fruit and vegetable preservation under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RAFTAAR) organised by the Saina Nehwal Agricultural Technology Training and Education Institute at HAU. The training was organised for women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Virtual int'l exchange programme

Hisar: Students of Army Public School, Hisar, participated in a virtual international exchange programme with the students of Thomas Alva Edison School, Puerto Rico and ASPAM International School, UAE, to address the UN sustainable development goal 13: Climate action. The students discussed environmental challenges and their solutions under the theme 'Climate change: Youth solutions'. The issue of stubble burning, a conspicuous concern faced in states such as Haryana, was extensively discussed, along with its damaging impact on the environment and effective ways to solve the problem.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Girl with Deep Sidhu in SUV tells police truck driver ahead was 'speeding rashly' and applied sudden breaks

2
Ludhiana

Deep Sidhu cremated amid pro-Khalistan slogans in Ludhiana; people attend last rites in large numbers

3
Haryana

Gurugram's 'Green view society' declared unsafe, residents asked to vacate by March 1

4
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's accident: Head injury main cause of death, airbag burst due to collision

5
Diaspora

Don’t conflate Swastika with Hakenkreuz: US-based Hindu group to Canadian PM Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh

6
Entertainment

Should child imitate sex worker? Kangana Ranaut hits at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi viral video, drags former Prime Minister in Instagram story

7
Punjab Election punjab polls

Priyanka by his side, Channi says ‘won’t let UP, Bihar, Delhi ‘de bhaiye’ enter Punjab’; row erupts

8
Punjab

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

9
Punjab

PM Modi targets AAP at Pathankot rally, calls it photocopy of Congress

10
Entertainment OBITUARY

Bappi Lahiri, the Melody King

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Trending

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

13 killed after falling into well in UP's Kushinagar at marriage function

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...

US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine

US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine

During the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne ...

AAP will end ‘inspector raj’ in Punjab if voted to power, vows Kejriwal

AAP will end 'inspector raj' in Punjab if voted to power, vows Arvind Kejriwal

Promises to build a grand temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas i...

I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

We comply with laws: Company

Cities

View All

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts his 'inaccessibility' issue

Another blow to Cong as councillor joins SAD

AICC general secretary Maken calls AAP BJP's B-team

Election Commission prepares expenditure list

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Bathinda: Women safety top priority, says Smriti Irani

Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists’ woes

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway: Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists' woes

Chandigarh Housing Board seeks nod for conversion of leasehold properties

Non-Covid services at Nehru Hospital extension soon, says PGI

Chandigarh: MP-led panel pitches for relief to allottees

Excuse of not being an advanced country no longer available: High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Supreme Court questions govt over OROP implementation

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Smriti Irani campaigns in Phagwara, Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Poll panel partisan, alleges Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Deep Insight Phillaur: 14 candidates trying their luck from Phillaur

Deep Insight Jalandhar West: Close contest between Congress & BJP on cards

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Vote for Lok Insaaf Party for Punjab's development: Simarjit Singh Bains

Wind flowing in AAP's favour, says Bhagwant Mann

Kin busy campaigning for candidates

No campaign on electronic, social media in Punjab from 6 pm tomorrow

2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

Capt Amarinder will lose seat; AAP making false promises: Surjewala

AAP befooling people: Sukhbir

Congress Sanaur candidate Harry faces a challenge from own party leaders

3-day meet on insect systematics and evolutionary biology begins