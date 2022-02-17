Annual sports meet concludes

Karnal: The 71st annual athletics meet of Dyal Singh College, concluded. Ranbir Arora, an industrialist and an alumnus of the college, was the chief guest. Dr Ashima Gakhar, principal of the college, gave a warm welcome to the chief guest. She also presented a bouquet to Brig. NK Bhandari, former general manager, Dyal Singh College Trust Society. Dr SP Bhatti, sports in charge, read out the report for 2021-22 and highlighted the achievements of various sportspersons. Ranbir Arora gave away medals and certificates to the winners. The best athlete award was bagged by Robin from BSc (non-medical) 5th Semester among boys and Vijeta from BCom 5th Semester among girls. Sanjay Kumar, member, sports committee, proposed a formal vote of thanks.

Awareness on legal rights

Kurukshetra: An awareness workshop on "Legal rights awareness: Need of the hour" was jointly organised by the legal literacy cell and anti-sexual harassment cell of Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa. As many as 104 students participated and derived benefit from this workshop. Dushyant Chaudhary, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kurukshetra, delivered an extension lecture on legal rights and discussed in detail various pros and cons of different acts POCSO, dowry prohibition, acid attack, domestic violence, PNDT and matrimonial disputes etc. He made the students aware of their legal rights as well as exhorted them never to misuse their rights as rights and duties went side by side. Dr Ravish Chauhan, officiating principal of the college appreciated the speaker for effective delivery of the informative lecture.

Training on fruit, veggie preservation

Hisar: Santosh Kumari, wife of the Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Prof BR Kamboj said women tried to become self-reliant by setting up enterprises by forming small groups. She was speaking as the chief guest at the conclusion of the five-day training on the subject of fruit and vegetable preservation under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RAFTAAR) organised by the Saina Nehwal Agricultural Technology Training and Education Institute at HAU. The training was organised for women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Virtual int'l exchange programme

Hisar: Students of Army Public School, Hisar, participated in a virtual international exchange programme with the students of Thomas Alva Edison School, Puerto Rico and ASPAM International School, UAE, to address the UN sustainable development goal 13: Climate action. The students discussed environmental challenges and their solutions under the theme 'Climate change: Youth solutions'. The issue of stubble burning, a conspicuous concern faced in states such as Haryana, was extensively discussed, along with its damaging impact on the environment and effective ways to solve the problem.