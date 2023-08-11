 Anomalies in IDs: Notices to be served on 1L property owners in Karnal : The Tribune India

A notice of property being served on a resident in Karnal.



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 10

In a bid to resolve the problems being faced by residents due to incorrect information on property IDs, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, has initiated a step to issue self-assessment notices of properties to residents.

12,000 notices given to residents

We have assigned the task to an agency to issue self-assessment notices of properties to residents. As many as 12,000 notices have been served on the people. We will serve these notices on around one lakh property owners by the end of August.

Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, MC

As many as one lakh notices will be served on owners of residential, commercial, and vacant plots, out of which, 12,000 notices have already been served on such owners, the data said.

A private company was assigned the work of conducting a survey of property IDs in the city by the Directorate Urban Local Bodies Haryana, which had conducted a survey in 2019-20. After the claims and objections related to the no-issuance of property IDs, the number of IDs was increased to 1.7 lakh properties, including around 82,000 residential, 20,900 commercial, 56,000 vacant plots, 920 industrial units, and 10,000 mixed-use properties. The department uploaded the data of property IDs online in November 2022, after which several residents found discrepancies related to change of name, change of address, change of mobile number, updating of dues, size of the property, change of category/use, and change of status from unauthorised to authorised and others.

The residents said they had raised the issue at various platforms to get their data corrected. The issue was even raised in almost all ward-wise Jan Sanwad programmes of the Chief Minister in the city. As per the data, the MC had received around 36,000 objections related to property IDs, of them only 281 were pending, while 6,000 had been rejected and the remaining had been resolved.

After getting the notices, the property owners can check the details regarding their properties. If they find any mismatch of data, they can hand over the correct information to the same employee with supporting documents. They can also get it done online or visit the office of the civic body on any working day. Special camps will also be organised in all 20 wards.

This step will permanently resolve the issue related to flaws in property IDs, Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC. People can get 15 per cent rebate on property tax after self-certifying the information online on the website of the department, he added.

