Another accused nabbed in Karnal cattle death case

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 28

A team of the special task force today arrested a wanted member of the gang involved in the death of 45 head of cattle at Phoosgarh gaushala in the city from Ambala.

The accused — Vijay of Patiala district and currently living in Ambala City — had been handed over to the Karnal police for further probe, said a police spokesperson.

He would be produced in a court tomorrow and the police will try to take him on remand to determine the whereabouts of the two other accused — Amit of Karnal and kingpin of the gang Amar of Shahabad.

The police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on each accused, Vijay, Amar and Amit, on March 17, he added.

Earlier on February 12, the Karnal police arrested four accused — Vishal of Shahabad, Rajat and Suraj of Karnal City and Sonu of Ambala Cantonment, the police spokesperson added.

During the probe, they revealed that they used to sell the bones and skin of cattle in Punjab’s Jalandhar.