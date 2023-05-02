Another chance for tenants to be shop owners

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 1

The Department of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) is offering another opportunity to tenants who have been running their establishments in the civic body’s shops for 20 years or more by December 31, 2022 to get ownership rights. The ULB portal will remain open for one month, and if eligible tenants do not apply, the rent may be increased as per the guidelines of the Mukhaymantri Shehri Nikay Swamitva Yojana.

The state government initiated this scheme, under which the Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, identified 590 rental shops. In June 2021, the ULB gave these tenants the chance to apply for ownership rights, but only 271 applied, and even fewer completed the process.

The remaining 319 tenants who have been running their shops for two decades or more in different areas of the city, such as the Kunjpura road, at Hospital Chowk, Committee Chowk, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Ram Nagar, Prem Nagar, the Karan market and the Bus Stand road, have a chance to avail scheme’s benefits. “The ULB portal will be open, where eligible tenants can deposit 25 per cent of the total amount within 15 days and the remaining 75 per cent within three months at collector rates,” said Abhishek Meena, MC Commissioner.

If eligible tenants fail to apply, the MC reserves the right to increase the rent under the scheme policy’s guidelines, said the Commissioner. He appealed to the qualified tenants to apply on the portal to avail benefits of the scheme before the deadline.