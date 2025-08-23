DT
Home / Haryana / Another FIR registered against Karnal school headmaster for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor girls

Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:59 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
The Assandh police have registered a second FIR against a 54-year-old headmaster of a government primary school in the Assandh block for allegedly sexually assaulting minor students of Classes 2 to 4. The fresh case was filed based on the complaint of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson, who found similar allegations after counselling 10 girls. These allegations were similar to those made earlier by another student.

The first FIR was lodged on Thursday under the POCSO Act based on the complaint of a family member of a minor girl. Later, sections of the SC/ST Act were added. The issue surfaced when one girl reported the harassment to her family, leading to police action. During counselling by CWC chairman Umesh Chanana, 10 more girls aged between six and eight years accused the headmaster of inappropriate acts. The accused, identified as Dayanand, has been arrested in both cases.

“We have registered two FIRs against the accused. One was registered based on the complaint of a family member of a minor girl under various sections of the POCSO Act and SC/ST Act. The second was registered based on the complaint of the CWC chairperson against the same person for sexually assaulting 10 more girls. So far, eleven girls have come forward in this case. We have arrested him in both cases,” said SP Ganga Ram Punia.

Meanwhile, Education Department has suspended the accused following the registration of an FIR against him. The District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), Rohtas Verma, ordered the suspension. “Dayanand has been placed under suspension with immediate effect as per Rule 5 of the Haryana Civil Service (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016. During the suspension period, he will be entitled to a subsistence allowance under Rule 83 of the Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016,” said DEEO in the suspension letter.

He further stated that during the suspension period, his headquarters will be at the Block Education Officer, Karnal. He has been barred from leaving headquarters without prior approval.

