The Cybercrime Police team of Rewari district has arrested another accused in the cyber fraud case in which a couple living in Sector 6 of Dharuhera were digitally arrested and defrauded of Rs 1.89 crore.

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The arrested person has been identified as Amar Sharma, a resident of Ashok Vihar in Gurugram. Ten other accused have already been arrested in this case.

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As per the investigators, Sharma acted as an intermediary in providing bank accounts to the cyber fraudsters.

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The police produced him before a local court and obtained a one-day remand for questioning.

On April 22, Rajpal Singh, a retired employee, lodged a complaint with the police, stating that he received calls from an unknown person on February 27 and 28.

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The caller, claiming to be from TRAI, stated that his SIM card was about to be deactivated as it had been purchased using his ID fraudulently.

The caller told Singh that an FIR had been registered against him in Mumbai. He was also told that nude photos and videos were being sent from his number.

Subsequently, Singh got a call from another number. That caller claimed to be a CBI inspector and informed Singh that he had been digitally arrested.

The caller told Singh that if he wanted to save himself, he would have to transfer money to certain account numbers. Initially, he transferred some money, following which he was threatened with being implicated in a money-laundering case and forced to transfer more money.

Singh and his wife were told not to leave their house or contact anyone.

By repeatedly threatening Singh, the caller made him transfer an amount of Rs 1.89 crore to various bank accounts from March 3 to April 20.

Singh was also kept under surveillance after making him download an app on his phone. Hence, Singh and his wife remained hostage in a room.

Singh told the police in his complaint that after downloading the app on the mobile phone, he and his wife were brought face-to-face online with persons claiming to be police officials and a judge.

The person posing as the judge asked Singh to sell his property and deposit 70 per cent of the amount in the government treasury.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by Singh, the police registered a case of fraud at Cybercrime Police Station, Rewari.

Subsequently, 10 persons found involved in the case, including Raunak Jatav, Pankaj Saini, Sushma, Diwanshu, Manvendra Kaurav, Manvinder, Rohit, Manoj Sheokand, Pankaj and Harpreet, were arrested. The accused belong to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana.