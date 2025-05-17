Another Pak spy suspect held in Kaithal for sharing military info

Days after a Pakistani spy was arrested in Panipat, another suspected spy has been arrested in Kaithal district for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with a Pakistan-based contact, confirmed Kaithal Superintendent of Police (SP) Astha Modi.

The suspect has been identified as Devender Singh (25), a resident of Mastgarh village under Guhla police station. Devender is currently pursuing an MA in political science and is in his first year at a college in Patiala, the SP said.

According to SP Modi, while staying in Patiala, Devender allegedly captured and shared photographs and videos of military installations in the region. The investigation also revealed that he had travelled to Pakistan via the Kartarpur Corridor in November last year, where he reportedly came into contact with his handler.

Devender was initially arrested on Sunday for promoting gun culture on social media, but while probing that case, police found indications of his involvement in espionage activities.

“We are thoroughly investigating the case,” the SP said. “We are examining his phone records and other communications to trace the extent of the information shared.”

Though Devender was granted bail in the gun culture case, he was re-arrested after new evidence surfaced linking him to espionage. Another case has been registered against him under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Official Secrets Act, the SP said.

According to police sources, investigators are also examining his bank accounts to identify any possible transactions from Pakistan and are probing potential links with other individuals.

The arrest comes amid heightened vigilance following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, and closely follows the earlier arrest of another spy suspect in Panipat on similar charges of passing sensitive data to handlers across the border.