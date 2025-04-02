Another shooter arrested in Bumber Thakur case from Haryana, bringing total arrests to seven

Another shooter from Haryana has been arrested for involvement in the shooting incident of former Congress MLA from Bilaspur, Bumber Thakur, police said today. The accused, identified as Boby, son of Surender Singh and a resident of Dubaldhan in Tehsil Beri, Jhajjar, Haryana, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Kharkhora in Sonepat. Boby had been absconding since the shooting incident on March 14 in Bilaspur.

SP Bilaspur Sandeep Dhawal, also a member of the SIT, confirmed the report and stated that the accused will be presented in court. According to Dhawal, eight accused were involved in the shooting incident, including three shooters and five conspirators. “One shooter remains absconding and will be arrested soon,” he added.

On March 14, Bumber Thakur was shot by unknown assailants in Bilaspur, sustaining a bullet injury to his thigh. His Personal Security Officer (PSO), Sanjeev Kumar, was also injured in the incident. Thakur received treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), while his PSO was treated at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bilaspur.

Thakur claimed that his life was in danger and blamed the drug mafia for orchestrating the shooting, as he had spoken out against the rising drug menace. He also accused incumbent MLA from Bilaspur Trilok Jamwal of patronising the ‘chitta’ mafia and having ties with his shooters. However, Jamwal countered by accusing Thakur of starting a gang war in Bilaspur.

A SIT headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Central Range Soumya Sambasivan was formed to investigate the case.