Another year, same boat: Flood threat looms over Ambala

After witnessing sophisticated machines and equipment worth crores of rupees becoming defunct, and raw material getting damaged due to sludge and water over the years, industrialists at the Industrial Estate in Ambala Cantonment are anxious about the upcoming monsoon season.

Advertisement

The HSIIDC Industrial Estate was established in 1974-75. It serves as the institutional core of Ambala’s world-famous scientific instruments and glassblowing cluster. It supplies over 35 to 40 per cent of the country’s total scientific instruments and specialised educational labware.

Advertisement

The industrial area is located near the Tangri river and witnesses severe waterlogging due to the overflowing of the river during the rainy season. The industrialists claimed to have suffered losses in crores due to severe waterlogging damaging their products, sophisticated and costly machines, raw material, furniture, other equipment and documents over the years, especially in 2023 and 2025.

Advertisement

Due to the development of the road network over the years around this industrial area, it has become a low-lying area, prone to flooding from the Tangri river in every monsoon season or during heavy rain.

There are nearly 120 small and big industrial units, primarily engaged in the scientific instrument industry. The industrialists said the situation in the Industrial Estate had become so alarming and grim that they were mulling over the idea of shifting as they could not afford to bear the losses caused by flooding.

Advertisement

Alok Sood, a scientific apparatus manufacturer, said, “The industry is facing challenges due to the rising cost of production and the rising dominance of China in the local and international markets. Ambala’s industry is capable of tiding over the challenges, but repeated flooding is causing severe losses. Thousands of families are dependent on the industries here, and protection of the industry is the duty of the government.”

Following the requests made by the industrialists, the government had decided to construct a retaining wall around the industrial area at a cost of Rs 10.76 crore. Accordingly, the RCC wall was designed by IIT-Roorkee. A total of 2 km of RCC boundary wall is to be constructed.

In April, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij laid the foundation stone of an RCC retaining wall. The Irrigation Department is also increasing the water-carrying capacity of the Tangri river by deepening the riverbed, constructing temporary bundhs and strengthening the embankments to ensure smooth flow of water.

However, for the completion of the RCC retaining wall around the Industrial Estate, 166 trees, mostly eucalyptus, are required to be cut urgently, as the monsoon season is around the corner. Out of these 166 trees, 100 have been identified as dead. A case related to seeking permission for the cutting of trees is pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Kapil Verma, a scientific apparatus manufacturer, said the government had carried out dredging in Tangri river, but it was done in patches. The construction of the wall is underway, but the work has been affected due to the issue of trees. As the matter is pending in the High Court, the work is unlikely to be completed before the monsoon season and the project is unlikely to provide relief to the industrialists this year. Following this situation, the industrialists have started taking precautions at their own level. The machines and sophisticated equipment are being shifted to the first floor.

Dr Ashawant Gupta, Chairman of the Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ambala, said the delay in starting the construction work and the issues related to trees have affected the project. Further, insurance companies have been demanding more than 10 times the premium for coverage, adding to the woes of the industry.

“Last year, the industrial area witnessed heavy waterlogging of about 8 ft water due to Tangri river. The Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry approached the High Court and an application was moved to seek permission for the cutting of 166 trees (including 100 dead trees), which is required to be done urgently to build a retaining wall around the industrial estate, to protect the industries therein from flooding and incurring huge losses running into crores of rupees in the upcoming monsoon season. In our application, the Forest Department has given permission to cut the trees. We are hopeful that the court will also allow it at the next hearing on July 6. After all, more than a development project, this is a disaster management project affecting the lives and livelihoods of thousands of families,” Dr Gupta said.

Meanwhile, an official from the HSIIDC said, “Nearly 20-25 per cent work of the wall has been completed and the construction work is being expedited by engaging more labour. The four pumps to drain out the water are fully functional. The bundh of the industrial area is also being repaired, and the issue related to the trees is in the High Court, and we are hopeful that it will be resolved soon. The HSIIDC is making all efforts to protect the estate from any losses due to waterlogging.”

wuw