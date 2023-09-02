Ansal residents gherao MP’s house

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 1

Residents of Ansal Sushant City, who have been on a dharna under the banner of Ansal Bachao Sangharsh Samiti for the past 20 days and on an indefinite fast for the past 14 days in protest against poor power supply, gheraoed the residence of MP Sanjay Bhatia in Model Town today.

The protesters stayed there for over two hours. The MP, however, was out of station. His wife and son tried to pacify the protesters, but to no avail. Ruling party councillor Lokesh Nagroo reached the spot and assured them that he, along with other BJP councillors, would meet CM Manohar Lal Khattar over the issue. He said if the issue was not resolved, the councillors would resign. Following his assurance, the protesters returned to Ansal.

In the evening, 18 ruling party councillors reached the protest site at Ansal and supported the protest.

Surbhi Sharma, a member of the Ansal Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, said over 2,500 families were living in Ansal city and were facing erratic power supply. “We have been demanding a separate power substation for the township so that all residents can have their own power meters, and to include the township in the MC,” she said.

#Panipat