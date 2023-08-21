Ansal residents stage protest over poor power, water supply

Tribune News Service

Panipat, august 20

Enraged over the poor power and water supply, residents of Ansal Sushant City started a hunger strike on Sunday under the banner of ‘Ansal Bachao Sangharsh Samiti’. Eleven members of the samiti sat on the strike on the first day.

The residents began their indefinite protest for poor power supply 10 days ago. The residents — SK Bansal, Surbhi Sharma, Amit Verma, Anil Bansal, Vimal Sethi, Brij Mohan Sharma, Rajkumar Khanna, Kavita Arora, Sudhir Punani, Deepak Sethi, Anjali Khaann and Raj Kumar — are sitting on the strike.

As many as 2,500 families are living in Ansal city and all families are supporting the protest.

