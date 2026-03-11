Anti-child marriage rath yatra concludes in Rohtak

The Bal Vivah Mukti Rath Yatra, organised by MDD of India in an associate organisation of Just Rights for Children, concluded on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The campaign was conducted in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority, Rohtak, and the Protection and Child Rights Prohibition unit.

Surinder Singh Mann, executive officer of MDD of India, said during the 30-day campaign, the rath travelled 1,823 km across the district. It covered 75 villages and connected people with the campaign against child marriage.

“The campaign was conducted in three phases. In the first phase, educational institutions were involved. In the second phase, religious leaders were engaged and requested to verify the age of the couple before solemnising marriages and to refuse to conduct child marriages. In the third phase, awareness programmes were organised in the panchayats across the district,” said Mann.

Notably, the first phase of the campaign was flagged off by Dr Tarannum Khan, CJM-cum-Secretary of the DLSA, on January 29.