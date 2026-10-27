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Home / Haryana / Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests ASI for accepting a bribe of Rs 9,500 in Yamunanagar

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests ASI for accepting a bribe of Rs 9,500 in Yamunanagar

ASI Rajni had allegedly sought a bribe for facilitating the entry of trucks transporting construction materials from Yamunanagar to Saharanpur

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 11:44 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Accused ASI in custody of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday. Tribune photo
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The Karnal unit of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau (HSENB), Yamunanagar, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 9,500.

ASI Rajni had allegedly sought a bribe for facilitating the entry of trucks transporting construction materials from Yamunanagar to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

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As per the anti-corruption bureau, the complainant had stated that ASI Rajni, posted at the HSENB in Yamunanagar, had demanded Rs 1,000 for the entry of each truck. The complaint further stated that the accused had earlier collected a total of Rs 5,000 from the complainant on two separate occasions for similar truck entries. Subsequently, the accused demanded a total of Rs 10,000 (comprising Rs 6,000 in outstanding dues from previous entries and Rs 4,000 for the current entry). The deal was settled at Rs 9,500.

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Following the complaint, the Karnal unit of the ACB laid a trap and caught ASI Rajni red-handed while accepting a bribe near the HSENB police station in Sector-18, Jagadhri. The bribe amount was recovered. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

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