Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests cop for taking Rs 1.15 lakh bribe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 1

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team of Gurugram caught a sub-inspector, who was in-charge of the Gwal Pahari police chowki, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.15 lakh in exchange of not issuing challan against a tractor-trailer carrying building material.

The accused has been identified as Chetan Sharma, and an FIR was registered against him. According to the complainant, who is a plot owner, Sub-inspector Chetan Sharma demanded bribe from him on every round of building material supplied by the tractor-trailer.

Following the complaint, a special team was formed which conducted a raid and nabbed the accused on Friday.

“The ACB team has started further investigation by registering a case against the accused officer under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC,” said Jitender Kumar, an ACB spokesperson.