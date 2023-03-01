Anti-corruption Bureau gets nod to probe role of three IAS officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

The state’s Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) will initiate a probe into the multi-crore scam in the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has permitted it to investigate the role of three IAS officers, including two women, in the matter.

SVB told to look into bills worth Rs 25 cr The ACB had, last year, sought the permission under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018. The SVB has been specifically asked to look into bills worth around Rs 25 crore for the period from 2017 to 2020. Four arrests have been made in the case so far.

All these officers headed the MCF as commissioners. One of the woman officers has already got stay from the Punjab and High Court on the inquiry into the matter.

As per sources, the scam involved the generation of fake bills worth crores and the release of payment thereof. In 2021, the ACB (then SVB) was asked to investigate complaints that payments were released to contractors against developmental works in the MCF wards although the councillors claimed that there was nothing on ground.

It was alleged that officials were hand in glove with contractors when it came to generating fake entries and payments were released without carrying out on-the-spot inspections.

