'Anti-crime measures have brought down rape cases in Gurugram'

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, January 3

In 2022, crime against children and women in Gurugram decreased as compared to 2021, claim the police. They claim it to be the result of various works done by the police to create awareness to protect children and women.

18% decrease There has been a decrease of 18% in rape cases, 10% in molestation cases and 26% in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases as compared to 2021.

As per the data released by Gurugram police, 187 rape cases were registered in 2022. Of these, 152 cases were solved which is 81 per cent of the total rape cases. As many as 220 cases of rape were registered in 2021. So there was a decrease of 18 per cent in rape cases in 2022.

Cases of molestation also decreased in comparison to 2021 from 234 to 214. The cases of gang rape were nine last year which was the same in 2021. But the city saw a jump of 40 per cent in cases of dowry harassment in 2022. In 2021, a total of 253 cases of dowry harassment were registered. It increased to 458 in 2022.

There has been a significant decline in cases under the POCSO Act in 2022. While in 2021, 204 cases were registered under the POCSO Act, 161 cases were registered in 2022. The police claim that 143 out of 161 cases were solved.

“Reducing crime against women and children and making them feel safe was the priority of the police throughout 2022. Last year, awareness programmes were organised in more than 200 public places like markets, companies, schools, universities, housing societies and slum areas. In these programmes, along with raising voice against crime, everyone was made aware about how to recognise crime. Children were told about bad touch in school. Women and girl students were made aware about the use of panic button,” said Kala Ramachandran, Police Commissioner, Gurugram.

