Anti-drug bike rally reaches Kurukshetra

A national motorcycle rally, organised as part of the ‘National Unity Day-2026’ celebrations under the theme “Fight against drugs,” reached Kurukshetra on Sunday.

The objective of the rally is to raise awareness among the youth and the general public about the adverse effects of substance abuse, while promoting the values of national unity, brotherhood and a drug-free society.

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The rally started from Jammu and Kashmir on October 12 and would conclude in Gujarat on October 31.

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The Kurukshetra police spokesman said all necessary arrangements were made for the reception of the rally. A cultural programme was presented by the students of different government schools on this occasion. The students and residents were encouraged to stay away from drugs and adopt a healthy lifestyle. The motorcyclists are conducting awareness programmes to sensitise people about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

Mudasir Ahmad, a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer, participating in the motorcycle rally said Led by J&K Police DSP Shahzad Ahmad, the motorcycle rally would travel through various cities and towns before concluding on October 31 at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The primary objective of the rally is to protect the youth from drug addiction and raise public awareness about the harmful consequences of substance abuse.

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Sub-Inspector Namraj of the Ladakh Police stated that this joint motorcycle rally by the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Police will reach Gujarat, spreading a message of a drug-free society across the country. During the event, Sub-Inspector Namraj administered a pledge to school students, encouraging them to stay away from drugs and to inspire others to do the same.

Karnal: The bike rally halted at the Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban, where SP of HPA Baljinder Singh and other officials accorded a grand welcome to the participants. The riders from different states shared the spirit of brotherhood, unity and dedication while spreading the message of national integration. Headquarters DSP Sandeep Singh, DSP Traffic Mahavir and Highway police station in-charge Roshan Lal were present. To make the event memorable, cultural programmes were organised by Karnal police. Students of Dyal Singh College and DAV Police Public School, Police Lines, Karnal, enthralled the audience with their impressive presentations.