Anti-encroachment campaign in Sirsa faces resistance as MC razes illegal huts

The Sirsa Municipal Council on Monday intensified its anti-encroachment drive by demolishing illegal huts and structures located opposite Government College on Barnala Road, despite resistance from occupants.

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Officials, accompanied by enforcement staff and earthmoving machines, carried out the demolition early in the morning. The action was taken following repeated complaints and notices issued to the encroachers over the past several days. The authorities said ample time had been given to the occupants to remove the encroachments voluntarily, but they failed to comply.

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The area in front of Government College had witnessed growing encroachment, leading to traffic congestion and inconvenience to students, teachers and residents. Civic officials said the drive was part of the ongoing efforts to keep public spaces free from illegal occupation and improve urban infrastructure under cleanliness and development initiatives.

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During the operation, some residents allegedly tried to oppose the demolition by gathering at the site and urging officials to halt the action. However, the enforcement team continued with the drive and removed the structures.

The Municipal Council officials said encroachments on roads, government land, green belts and other public spaces would not be tolerated. They added that no recommendation or external pressure would influence action against violators and that the law would be enforced equally for all.

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The officials said the illegal structures often obstructed traffic movement and could lead to safety concerns and other civic problems. They said the affected families had already been served notices and given 10 days to vacate the site before the demolition was carried out. The civic body also advised those affected

to make alternative

arrangements at legally

permissible locations.

The anti-encroachment campaign has been underway across Sirsa in recent weeks, with similar drives conducted in several parts of the city, including HUDA Sectors 19 and 20. Officials said the action was being carried out in line with High Court directions and local complaints regarding unauthorised occupation of public land.

The authorities indicated that the campaign would continue in other areas as part of efforts to make the city more organised, accessible and encroachment-free.