Anti-encroachment drive at Panipat markets

The Panipat Municipal Corporation (MC) has once again launched an anti-encroachment drive in city markets. As part of the three-day drive, on Friday, a team of the MC removed two shops constructed on a drain, and broke several slabs and sheds in Gurmandi Market and Thathera Bazaar here.
Some shopkeepers tried to oppose the MC’s action, but to no avail.
MC officials said, due to the construction of ramps and slabs by shopkeepers, roads in city’s markets were badly congested.
MC Executive Engineer Gopal Kalawat said over 400 concrete slabs constructed in front of shops, and several sheds, were broken on Friday.
Two shops — constructed on a drain over 20 years ago — had been removed during the drive, he added.
Apart from it, an encroachment by a dhaba owner on NH-44 near a college had also been removed, he added.
It had been revealed in an MC survey that some shopkeepers were reportedly charging rent from rehri owners for ‘allowing’ them to park kiosks in front of their shops and showrooms.
Following this, the MC had launched an anti-encroachment drive in the Insar market, Chaura Bazar, Sanoli Road and Jatal Road areas last month.
