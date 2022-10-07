Anti-encroachment drive begins

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 6

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has started a drive to remove the encroachments on roads of the twin cities. The move is aimed at making the roads congestion-free during the festive season.

Two teams formed On the direction of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, two teams have been formed to remove encroachments.

One team, headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector Harjit Singh, has been formed for the Jagadhri zone and the other team headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector Surender Chopra, has been formed for the Yamunanagar zone.

According to information, a team headed by Sanitary Inspector Govind Sharma carried out an anti-encroachment drive on the Jagadhri Workshop Road and from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk to Maharana Pratap Chowk today. The team removed encroachments from both sides of the roads and confiscated goods kept there by the shopkeepers.

However, seeing the anti-encroachment squad of the MCYJ, many shopkeepers picked up their goods kept on the roads and placed those inside their shops.

Sharma said the team also issued a challan to a shopkeeper for encroaching the road. “A warning has been given to shopkeepers that if they are found encroaching upon the roads again, their goods will be confiscated and a heavy fine imposed on them,” said Sharma.

He told the shopkeepers that several roads had become narrow due to encroachments, which led to traffic jams every day.

“During the festive season, most of the shopkeepers encroach upon a big portion of the road by keeping goods outside their shops. It is wrong as it causes inconvenience to the general public,” said Sharma.

According to information, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the Jagadhri and Yamunanagar zones on Tuesday.

The Jagadhri zone team removed encroachments from the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri main road starting from Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk to the mini secretariat.

The other team as well undertook an anti-encroachment drive from Maharana Pratap Chowk to Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk in the Yamunanagar zone.

The teams confiscated goods kept on the road in front of several shops by the shopkeepers. The team members also sent street vendors, who were found standing alongside the roads, to the vending zones.

