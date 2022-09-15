Anti-graft panel reconstituted by Haryana government

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

The state government has reconstituted the Anti-Corruption High Powered Committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of the state. The meeting of the committee will be held on a monthly basis. The Advocate-General of Haryana would be the special invitee. Other members are Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR), ACS Home and Administration of Justice, Principal Secretary to CM, Director General of Police, Director-General, State Vigilance Bureau, ADGP CID, Director, Prosecution.