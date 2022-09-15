Anti-graft panel reconstituted by Haryana government

Chandigarh, September 14
The state government has reconstituted the Anti-Corruption High Powered Committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of the state. The meeting of the committee will be held on a monthly basis. The Advocate-General of Haryana would be the special invitee. Other members are Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR), ACS Home and Administration of Justice, Principal Secretary to CM, Director General of Police, Director-General, State Vigilance Bureau, ADGP CID, Director, Prosecution.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 of 11 Congress MLAs join BJP in Goa
Defectors include ex-CM Digambar Kamat | BJP’s strength in 4...
Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi
6 Pakistani crew members and 2 Delhi residents who were supp...
HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders
Petitioner contends auction notices issued in ‘illegal, arbi...