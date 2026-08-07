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Home / Haryana / Anti-Khalistan front leader Gursimran Mand ‘assaulted’ in Ambala

Anti-Khalistan front leader Gursimran Mand ‘assaulted’ in Ambala

Claims he was attacked as he speaks in favour of the prime minister, and against Khalistan

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 11:15 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
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Gursimran Mand; and a video grab of the incident.
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International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front leader Gursimran Singh Mand was injured as he was assaulted by some people near the Panjokhra Sahib Gurdwara in Ambala on Friday.

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Mand had gone to the gurdwara to pay obeisance.

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Later, while undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital here, Mand said, “I, along with my son, was sitting in my car, when these people gathered around the car and attacked us with sticks, swords and other sharp-edged weapons. My son and I were injured. Three policemen who tried to save me were also attacked. I am grateful to the cops for saving our lives.

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“They attacked me because I speak in favour of the prime minister, and against Khalistan. They asked me to raise slogans against the prime minister and the RSS, and get Amritpal Singh and others released from jails.”

In the video going viral, a number of youths can be seen damaging his car using sticks and bricks. Mand is seen pleading to the youths not to attack them. His security personnel are also seen trying to stop the youths but to no avail.

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Reacting to this, Gurtej Singh, member, Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said, “According to information, Mand’s vehicle was being rashly driven through the congregation, leading to injuries. His behaviour following the incident was arrogant and insensitive, which escalated the situation. Many people were already aggrieved over his earlier public statements.”

Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said, “The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Mand had gone to the gurdwara to pay obeisance, but had an argument with some people and was attacked. The condition of the injured is stable. Two policemen suffered minor injuries while saving Mand. We are yet to record his statement. Further action will be taken accordingly.”

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