Anti-people policies of BJP ruining country, says Kumari Selja

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 13

Congress Working Committee member Kumari Selja today said the anti-people policies of the BJP government had pushed the country towards ruin. She was in Naraingarh to participate in Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatra organised by the Congress.

Selja said, “Every section of the country is suffering, but the focus of the government is on dividing the people. The politics of the BJP government is proving dangerous for the country. The government is trying to divert attention of the people from core issues, besides defaming Congress leaders, but it will never succeed in its endeavour. The voice of the Congress is not going to be suppressed by the repressive policies of the BJP government.”

Selja said the yatra was taken out to make people aware of the martyrs who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle and the contribution of the Congress. It was being taken out across the country on the completion of 75 years of Independence.

She claimed the country’s interest was paramount for the Congress. Every citizen of India was aware of the contribution made by the Congress during the freedom struggle and its tireless efforts to take India on the path of modernity after Independence.

During the freedom struggle, lakhs of people bore atrocities of the British rulers and even sacrificed their lives. “The contribution of the Congress before and after Independence cannot be forgotten,” she said.

After getting freedom from the clutches of the British, the country faced many problems. It had a severe shortage of resources. Despite all difficulties, Congress governments played an important role in taking the country on the path of development, Selja said.