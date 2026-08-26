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Home / Haryana / Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell arrests 2 brothers, recovers 3 stolen motorcycles

Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell arrests 2 brothers, recovers 3 stolen motorcycles

Accused allegedly stole motorcycles from ITI vegetable market in Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 05:42 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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A team of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell of the Yamunanagar district police with the two brothers arrested for allegedly stealing three motorcycles.
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The Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell of the Yamunanagar district police has arrested two brothers and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession, the police said on Wesdnesday.

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Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said the accused, Harpreet Singh and Sarabjit Singh, both residents of Arjun Nagar, Jagadhri, were arrested under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal. The Cell is investigating the matter.

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The accused were produced before a district court in Jagadhri on Wednesday, which sent them to judicial custody, he said.

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Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell, said the team had received information that two persons would be travelling through Hundawala village on a stolen motorcycle. A team comprising ASI Anil, Husan, Head Constable Sumit, Naresh and Yogesh was formed under the leadership of ASI Anil.

The team reached the spot, set up a barricade and started checking vehicles. Shortly afterwards, two persons were spotted approaching on a motorcycle. The police stopped them and arrested them along with the motorcycle, Kumar said.

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He said the motorcycle had allegedly been stolen from the ITI vegetable market in Gandhi Nagar, Yamunanagar, on July 30. During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that they had also stolen two more motorcycles from the same market on August 15.

All three motorcycles have been recovered, Kumar said.

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