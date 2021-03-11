Antim becomes first U-20 women’s wrestling champ

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 20

Antim Panghal (18) of Bhagana village became India’s first U-20 women’s wrestling world champion with an 8-0 win over Atlyn Shagayeva of Kazakhstan in the World U-20 Wrestling Championship in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Friday.

Antim is the youngest of her four sisters and her family gave her that name because they did not want more girls. “I admit that we were perturbed over her birth as she was the fourth daughter but we never discriminated, rather provided her with better facilities. She has come to us as a blessing in disguise”, said her mother, Krishna Devi.

Sarpanch Shakti Singh and other villagers will accompany Antim’s father Ram Niwas to the Delhi airport tomorrow to welcome her. “We are proud of her and the entire village will arrange a grand reception on Antim’s arrival. She is our real jewel,” the Sarpanch said.