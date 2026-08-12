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Home / Haryana / Ants found crawling on 4-day-old baby at ICU in Sirsa

Ants found crawling on 4-day-old baby at ICU in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:36 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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A four-day-old baby admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Sirsa Civil Hospital was allegedly found with ants crawling over his body early on Tuesday, prompting the family to raise questions over the hospital staff’s care. The family recorded a video of the incident, which later went viral.

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Born on August 7, the baby was admitted to NICU after developing breathing difficulties and a blood infection. His mother was discharged on August 9, but the baby continued to receive treatment.

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According to the family, the baby’s mother and grandmother were at the hospital around 2 am when the mother went to NICU to nurse the baby. She allegedly found several ants crawling on the baby as well as the tray where he was being kept. The family got the ants off the baby and informed the staff.

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The baby’s father, Kavi Mohan, alleged that the staff failed to give a satisfactory response when he questioned them about it. He then recorded a video. They have submitted a complaint to the Chief Medical Officer, seeking an inquiry.

The CMO, Dr Pawan Kumar, said he had seen the video, and the staff concerned had been asked to submit an explanation within two days. An inquiry would be conducted, and further action would be taken based on its findings, he added.

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