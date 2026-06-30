Anurag Rastogi to continue as Haryana chief secretary for 6 more months

In what seemed imminent, the Centre has granted a second service extension to 1990-batch IAS officer Anurag Rastogi for a period of six months on the recommendation of the state government.

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Rastogi, who was due to retire in June last year, was given a one-year extension by the Centre. His extended term was scheduled to end on Tuesday evening.

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However, the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government was keen on retaining Rastogi and had recommended that he be given a further extension.

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The order, issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, was received by the General Administration Department of the Haryana government on Tuesday evening.

It stated that based on the proposal of the Haryana government, approval of the central government is granted for the extension of the service of Rastogi “for a period of six months from 1.7.2026 to 31.12.2026 in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958.”