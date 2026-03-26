Apex court warns of contempt after litigant contacts CJI’s brother

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took strong exception to the conduct of a litigant whose father allegedly contacted the brother of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant objecting to an order in a case of fraudulent admission of general category candidates to a PG medical course in a minority-run medical college in Meerut.

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“You tell us why we should not initiate criminal contempt… Should I disclose it in open court?” the CJI asked the petitioner’s counsel while hearing the case. A visibly upset CJI said, “He calls up my brother and asks him how the Chief Justice of India has passed this order… Will he dictate us? This is his conduct.” He added, “Nobody dares to do this… And you think I will transfer the case because of this?”

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The counsel expressed ignorance and apologised, but the Bench was stern. “You verify it. As counsel, you should first consider withdrawing. This is sheer misconduct,” the CJI said, adding, “Even if he is outside India, I know how to deal with such people.” The court also remarked, “I think you are trying to manipulate matters there as well.”

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The matter pertains to a petition by Nikhil Kumar Punia and another seeking admission to a postgraduate medical course under the Buddhist minority quota in a Meerut-based minority institution.

Earlier, on January 28, the top court had termed the case a “new type of fraud” after noting that the candidates had applied as general category in NEET-PG 2025 and later sought minority status. “Wow! This is a new type of fraud,” the Bench had observed while dismissing the petition.

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The court has now directed the Haryana Government to file compliance with its earlier order. “If not, the Chief Secretary of the State of Haryana shall remain personally present in Court on the next date,” the Bench said.

The apex court is examining the procedure for issuance of minority certificates in Haryana. It had asked: “What are the guidelines for issuing a minority certificate? Is it permissible for a general category candidate… to subsequently declare himself as belonging to the Buddhist minority?”

The Bench had also sought clarification on the basis on which the Sub-Divisional Officer issued such certificates. The hearing has been deferred to next week.