Haryana: App for online submission of nomination launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

To facilitate voters in Haryana during the Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission of India has launched several mobile apps that are beneficial for both voters and candidates.

Submit plaints via cVIGIL The Election Commission has introduced a mobile app called cVIGIL. Through this app, any citizen can send complaint by taking a photo or video if they notice any violation of the model code of conduct, which will be resolved by the election office within 100 minutes.

By using these apps, voters and candidates can easily access the latest information related to elections and find solutions to their problems from the ease of their homes.

According to the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, any youth aged 18 or above who wishes to get his/her vote registered can apply online on https://voters.eci.gov.in/.

Similarly, the commission has introduced a mobile app called cVIGIL. Through this mobile app, any citizen can send complaint by taking a photo or video if they notice any violation of the model code of conduct, which will be resolved by the election office within 100 minutes.

The commission has also created an app named Candidate Nomination for submitting nomination forms online. Any candidate can use this app to submit application online. It provides the option to deposit the security amount through online payment. Once the application is submitted, candidates can use the app to track the progress of their application.

For returning officers, the commission has prepared software named Encore which contains the necessary data of candidates. The commission has also created an ‘Affidavit Portal’ where details of a candidate’s movable and immovable property and affidavits can be viewed online.

The commission has started a service through the Booth app to digitally identify voters. Voters can download their voter slips by linking the Voter Helpline app to their EPIC card. The Voter Turnout app displays the number of votes cast in proportion to the total population.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha