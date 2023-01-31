Applications invited for setting up Khelo India centres in Haryana

Chandigarh, Janaury 30
After the successful organisation of Khelo India Youth Games-2021 in Panchkula in June last year, the Haryana Sports Department taking another initiative to take ‘Khelo India’ to other places of the state. It has invited applications from past champion athletes to set up Khelo India centres (small).
A spokesperson of the Sports Department said under the scheme of the Central Government and Sports Authority of India, the Khelo India centres would be opened in 12 more districts—Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Mewat, Mahendragarh, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat. He said players desirous of opening these centres could apply at the office of the District Sports Officer concerned by February 15, 2023.
