Applications to empanel artistes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government today invited applications to empanel folk artistes in the state for three years. The last date to submit the prescribed pro forma is February 9. An official spokesperson said folk art units and artistes would be enlisted if they were proficient in their work. — TNS

Register for Super-100 online

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has invited online applications for the Super-100 programme (www.haryanasuper100.com). The application deadline is January 31 till midnight. An official spokesperson said under the scheme, free coaching is provided to Class 10 who aspire to crack NEET and JEE Advanced.