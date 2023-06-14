Apply online for admission to ITIs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

The Haryana Skill Development and Industrial Training Department today announced the commencement of the online applications for admissions for the session 2023-24 in a wide range of engineering and non-engineering trades.

These courses are offered by both state and private industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the department’s website at https://admissions.itiharyana.gov.in/ before the deadline of June 21, 2023.

An official spokesperson said the department had initiated the admission process for approved seats in the state industrial training institutes. To access comprehensive guidelines, a detailed prospectus containing information about the admission process, list of institutions and institute-wise seat availability was accessible on the website.

Updates regarding merit lists and seat allotments would be communicated through the website. Candidates were required to upload scanned copies of documents as specified in the admission form.