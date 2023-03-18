Appropriation Bill passed

Chandigarh, March 17
The Haryana Appropriation Bill, 2023, was passed in the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today.
In addition, three more bills were presented in the House, including the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Amendment) Bill, 2023. These Bills are yet to be discussed.
The Haryana Appropriation Bill, 2023, has been passed to authorise the payment and appropriation of a total of Rs 19,314.47 crore from and out of the Consolidated Fund of Haryana for the services during the financial year, ending March 31.
