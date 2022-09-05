Gurugram: Appu Ghar amusement park lease cancelled for non-payment of Rs 48-cr dues

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 4

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) today sealed the Appu Ghar amusement park in Gurugram’s Sector 29 over the non-payment of the lease payment dues of Rs 48.57 crore.

The due amount includes lease rent of over Rs 24.28 crore and an equal amount of penalty over several years.

The HSVP officials said notices in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022 had been issued to the amusement park management regarding the pending dues, but the management failed to act against the notices.

According to reports, International Recreation and Amusement Ltd (IRAL), the operator of the theme park, and HSVP had signed a contract in 2011. As per the contract, the IRAL had taken the theme park on lease of 33 years and had to pay more than Rs 48.57 crore as rent to the HSVP from 2011 onwards.

However, despite being given repeated notices by the HSVP, the due amount was not paid by the IRAL.

