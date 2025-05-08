Emotions ran high at the residence of Naval officer Lt Vinay Narwal, killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, after news broke out of the airstrikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan.

For the grieving family, Operation Sindoor was not just a military offensive, but a message of justice.

“When my son was killed, everyone asked me what I wanted. I had said I have faith in the government that it will do something. Today, the government has delivered. The strikes on Pakistan’s terror camps have not just caused them losses, but also instilled fear in their hearts,” said Rajesh Narwal, father of Lt Narwal.

“Operation Sindoor is a powerful message. The terrorists who destroyed the sacred bond of our daughters and sisters, who snatched away their 'suhaag' (husbands), have been shown the might of India. The strikes bring some solace to our wounded hearts,” he added.

“I am thankful to the government for this action. I bless our soldiers from the bottom of my heart. What they have done today is not ordinary—it is a courageous and necessary step. We stand by our armed forces,” said Lt Narwal’s mother Asha.

All family members echoed her sentiment. “This is the kind of response that was needed. The entire country stands behind this decision. We pray that such barbaric acts never recur. We salute our soldiers, and are with them in every way,” said Maya, a relative of the young officer.